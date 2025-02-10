Vetting chaos probe: Committee resumes public hearing today

Samuel Duodu Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 22:53 3 minutes read

The Ad Hoc Committee tasked with investigating the chaos that disrupted the vetting of ministerial nominees will resume its public hearing today with all invited Members of Parliament (MPs) expected to appear.

The Chairman of the committee and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, announced this when he addressed the media after last Friday's session.

He said the committee had taken testimonies from 10 out of the 18 scheduled witnesses, but several key individuals, including MPs from both sides of the House, were yet to testify.

“So, honourable colleagues, we have been able to take witnesses, about ten out of the 18. We have Honourable Sampson Ahi, Honourable Collins Dauda, Honourable Dominic Nitiwul, Honourable Charles Asiedu, Honourable Patricia Appiagyei, Honourable Pius Kwame Nkuah, who was just identified by the Honourable Minister of Fisheries, Emelia Arthur.

These are the honourable members who were supposed to appear before us today, Friday, since it was postponed. And they were not able to make it,” he said.

He noted that there had been no formal explanation from the Clerk of Parliament regarding the absence of those expected to testify.

MPs to appear

Mr Bedzrah reiterated that all invited individuals were still required to appear before the committee on Monday, February 10, 2025.

“We will continue with the public hearing again on Monday at 10 o’clock, this time to find out exactly what happened, especially regarding those involved in breaking chairs, tables and so on,” he stated.

The committee has invited several key figures, including the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin; the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, and the NPP MP for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana.

The rest are the NPP MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi; the NPP MP for Upper Denkyira West, Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah; the NPP MP for Yagba-Kubori, Mustapha Ussif, and NPP MP for Offinso North, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah.

Mr Bedzrah also confirmed that the Clerk of Parliament, who was seen in the video footage from the vetting session, has been invited to appear before the committee on Monday.

He stated that the committee would invoke constitutional provisions and standing orders if members of the Minority refused to appear before it.

Allegations

Mr Bedzrah dismissed allegations of bias levelled against him by the Minority, stressing that the committee’s work would continue regardless of their participation.

“Well, I don’t know. We are waiting for them to testify. I have not seen any accusation on my part for being biased. I’m not biased. We all see what we’ve done here, and we have been surprised that they were not here. So, we are waiting for them on Monday,” he said.

“If they are not here on Monday, we will invoke constitutional provisions, as well as the standing orders,” he added.

The committee, which was initially scheduled to submit its findings on Monday, has requested an extension until Thursday due to delays in the process.