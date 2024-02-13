Twum Barimah receives overwhelming endorsement for Dormaa East

Severious Kale- Dery Feb - 13 - 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East in the Bono Region, Paul Twum Barimah, has said with unity of purpose and the best communication strategy, the party was poised to retain power in the 2024 general election to continue with its good policies.

He also assured the constituents that he would work to ensure that the party remained vibrant in the constituency, the region and the country as a whole.

Mr Barimah said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic after he was endorsed by delegates of the NPP as the party’s 2024 parliamentary candidate for Dormaa East after he went unopposed at the constituency delegates conference held at Wamfie, the constituency capital to acclaim his candidature.

The popular acclamation saw in attendance chiefs from the region, all 12 constituency chairmen and other parliamentary candidates within and outside the Bono Region, pastors, Imams, opinion leaders and representatives from the regional office of the party.

Representing the regional chairman, the Regional Secretary, Kofi Boateng noted that Mr Barimah had exhibited good leadership, humility and represented the future of the region.

“I am not surprised to see other constituency chairmen come through to support the MP and also the reason the entire Bono regional party overwhelmingly endorses his candidature for a second term,” he said.

Mr Barimah, affectionately called PTB, speaking at the conference, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his constituents, polling station executives, coordinators, constituency executives, chiefs and people of the Dormaa East for reposing confidence in him and endorsing him for a second term.

He further called for unity within the rank and file of the party and also admonished the party faithful “to work hard to ensure we break the 8”.