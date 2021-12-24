Tano South Assembly inaugurates committees to facilitate devt

The Tano South Municipal Assembly has inaugurated 11 separate boards and committees to significantly improve upon its performance and facilitate the development of the municipality.
The committees are Spatial Planning, Technical Subcommittee, Entity Tender, Municipal Security Council, Municipal Health and Municipal Education Oversight committee.
Others are Public Relations and Complaints, Municipal Sports, Technology Solution Centre Board, Business Resource Centre Advisory Board and Child Panels Committee.
The 11 boards and committees which cover various sectors of the municipality comprise of a total of 92 members.
Functions
The various committees are expected to generate ideas, policies and programmes for the development of the municipality.
They will also serve as the platforms to enable state actors explain government policies to the people and receive feedback from them.
In addition, the committees are expected to assist the assembly to discharge its duties efficiently and effectively.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) is required to play a lead role to ensure a coordinated approach to the development and management of the municipality to avoid duplication of work and ensure more convenience and cost effectiveness in the implementation of programmes and projects.
Improve performance
The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, inaugurated the committees and explained that he adopted the approach to improve upon the performance of his first term in office.
He said he realised that during his first term in office, some committee members were not familiar with their committees and the functions they were supposed to perform, while others were of the view that the committees were a bother to them.
Mr Takyi said setting up the committees was a way of allowing the people to directly participate in governing the country.
On behalf of the committees, the Bechem District Pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Paul Oduro Sarfo, pledged to work in the interest of the municipality.
He called on the chiefs and people in the municipality to support the various boards and committees to enable them to deliver effectively on their mandate.