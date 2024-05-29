Featured

Secure new voter ID cards - NDC encourages flood victims

Timothy Gobah Politics May - 29 - 2024 , 09:47

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has urged all flood victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams who lost their voter ID cards to actively partake in the processes of having them replaced.

“The Electoral Commission (EC) has given the assurance that the replacements will be done free of charge for all flood victims. This initiative is crucial to ensure that all eligible voters retain their ability to participate in the December 7 and future electoral processes without hindrance,” it said.

A statement issued and signed by the Volta Regional Communication Officer, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, therefore, encouraged all affected individuals to visit the nearest EC Offices in their respective districts from May 30 to June 14 2024 to have their lost voter ID cards replaced, stressing that “this also applies to those who may want to transfer their votes or apply to vote by proxy”.

NDC support

It further emphasised the NDC’s commitment to support this process and provide any necessary assistance to facilitate a smooth and efficient replacement procedure. “Every citizen's right to vote is fundamental and inalienable, and we stand with them to ensure that this right is preserved despite the challenges posed by the unfortunate flood disaster,” the statement stressed.

It said the party would continue to advocate and assist the people of the Volta Region in every way possible to join in democratically ousting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from government on December 7, 2024.

The spillage caused by the Volta River Authority (VRA) is seriously affecting some 39,000 Ghanaians downstream. “We recognise the devastating impact this act has had on lives, properties and livelihoods across our beloved region.”

Context

In a press release issued on May 17, 2024, the EC indicated that it would replace the voter ID cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage. It said as a well-meaning EC, it was its duty to support all eligible voters to vote in the upcoming general election.

“The replacement of voter ID cards which is scheduled to commence from May 30, 2024, is intended to fulfil that duty,” it said, explaining that having recognised the untold hardships and economic loss suffered by victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the commission would replace the voter ID Cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage free of charge.