Featured

Replacement of missing voter ID cards begins today – EC

Daily Graphic Politics May - 30 - 2024 , 09:03

The replacement of missing voter ID cards begins today (May 30) through Friday, June 14, 2024, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced.

Advertisement

This replacement service is intended for individuals who have lost their voter ID cards. The EC will also replace the voter ID cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It is to enable such persons to take part in the upcoming December 7 general election. While those replacing their missing voter ID cards will pay GH¢10, victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will have theirs replaced at no cost.

Shortcode

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 28, the EC informed all voters wishing to replace their missing Voter ID Cards to make a payment for the replacement using the shortcode 2221067#.

“The cost for replacement is GH¢10 only,” it said. The Commission further instructed applicants to provide the reference code received after payment to the District Officer to facilitate the replacement of their cards.

Context

In a press release issued on May 17, 2024, the EC indicated that it would replace the voter ID cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage. It said as a well-meaning EC, it was its duty to support all eligible voters to vote in the upcoming general election.

“The replacement of voter ID cards, which is scheduled to commence from May 30, 2024, is intended to fulfil that duty,” it said, explaining that having recognised the untold hardships and economic loss suffered by victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the commission would replace the voter ID Cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage free of charge.

Recall

The Volta River Authority (VRA) in September, last year, spilled excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams to protect the integrity of the dams. In the event, many communities in about eight districts in three regions, namely Asuogyaman, Shai Osudoku, North Tongu, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Anlo and Ada East districts, as well as the Keta and Ketu South municipals got variously flooded, displacing about 39,000 people. Submerged farmlands serving as cages for aquaculture on the Volta Lake were also washed away.

The three Tongu districts were the worst affected directly. Some of the victims also lost their ID cards due to the flood.