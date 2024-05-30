Sekondi MP supports market women

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has provided GH¢420,000 in financial support to 420 traders in the constituency.

Each of the beneficiaries received GH¢1,000 through the MP's Egyapa Care Foundation to commemorate his birthday. In a brief address, Mr Mercer explained that the Egyapa Care Foundation was established to support the livelihood of constituents and empower them to succeed in their various business endeavours.

"I am committed to making a tangible impact in the lives of my constituents. So, this cash gift is a token of my appreciation for your hard work and dedication, and I hope it will help grow your businesses and help provide for your families," he stated.

Mr Mercer said the people of Sekondi must be supported in all their endeavours, hence he would continue to champion their cause. He was happy that Sekondi continued to be a stronghold of the ruling NPP and urged people in the constituency to spread the good works of the government.

The MP, who is also the Minister for Tourism, urged the beneficiaries to put the money to good use to improve their various businesses.

The market women commended the MP for such a wonderful gesture. One of the recipients, Mame Ama Abokuma, excitingly stated that "Mercer is God-sent. He is loving, caring, generous and God-fearing. It’s for these reasons we call him Egyapa”.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, she assured the MP of their support in his political career.