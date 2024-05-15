Prioritise peace in Dec. 7 polls - Clergyman to citizenry

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, Right Reverend Professor Joseph Edusa-Eyison, has underscored the need for all stakeholders to endeavour to create an environment of peace before, during and after the upcoming general election.

At the 30th anniversary celebration of the Saint Stephen Society of the Northern and Accra Diocese of the church, he said member states of the ECOWAS sub-region had experienced various military coups, as such, Ghana must lead the way as a beacon of hope by maintaining peace in the upcoming elections.

"Let's maintain our peace; we have children and grandchildren, and we should create an environment for them to live in peace so that they can have education and contribute to national development,” Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison said.

The 30th anniversary saw the dedication of a three-storey chapel for the church which is located at Gbawe Newtown in Accra. Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison led leadership of the church to dedicate and sanctify the building as well as its communion rail, baptismal font, pulpit, lectern and the altar.

It was not only a moment of celebration but a reflection of the congregation’s evangelism efforts for the church which started with only eight people but now boast over 480 adults and over 300 children.

Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison urged the youth to inject the word of God into the lives of others by exhibiting good virtues such as love, peace, faith, justice in their daily endeavour. He further urged them to capitalise on technology through podcasts and WhatsApp platforms to promote evangelism and church growth, adding: “It must be within the confines of the faith so that you do not go overboard”.

The Minister-in-Charge of the St Stephen Society, Very Rev. Daniel K. Ackom, also stressed the need to ensure peace during the elections. “We should go about our activities with that which will bring peace. Let’s do our politics with decorum and we should not do anything that will disturb the peace of the nation,” he said.