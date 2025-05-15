Featured

Presidency resolves Sammy Gyamfi’s faux pas

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics May - 15 - 2025

The Presidency has pardoned the acting CEO of GoldBod, Samuel Gyamfi, following his meeting with officials over the controversial dollar gift to socialite, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, aka Nana Agradaa, last Saturday.

Confirmation of pardon

The Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed yesterday that Mr Gyamfi’s public apology had been accepted, and he had been cautioned to be more circumspect in his actions.

"The President acknowledges Mr Gyamfi’s remorse and has advised him to exercise greater discretion in the future," Kwakye Ofosu stated.

With the matter now resolved, the Presidency considers the case closed.

Remorse

Following the meeting at the Presidency, Mr Gyamfi left the premises in a sober mood, signalling the seriousness of the engagement.

The viral video, which showed Mr Gyamfi handing Nana Agradaa a substantial amount of dollars, had sparked widespread debate, with some questioning the source of the funds and the appropriateness of the gesture.

Mr Gyamfi had earlier explained that the money was intended for personal use and that Nana Agradaa had insisted on financial help before allegedly snatching part of the cash from him.

Apology

Mr Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to his X space last Sunday to apologise profusely for what he described as an act of indiscretion on his part.

“I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space.

That is unfortunate and regrettable.

“I must say that I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same.

To all such comrades, I am sincerely sorry for this unfortunate act of indiscretion.

I respect and appreciate your views,” a remorseful Sammy Gyamfi said in a swift reaction to the viral video.

He expressed his profound appreciation to all those who reached out to counsel and encourage him during that trying period.

“Let me state, however, that my view of public office as a privilege to serve society, solve problems and help others, has not changed,” he added.