PPP supports Supreme Court ruling on acting Chief Justice

Daily Graphic Politics May - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has said it fully supports the ruling of the Supreme Court dismissing the objection raised against the acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, for presiding over a recent injunction application.

“This landmark ruling reaffirms our collective commitment to the supremacy of the 1992 Constitution and the principles of judicial independence and institutional integrity,” a statement issued and signed by the party’s Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, said.

“As a political party that upholds good governance, constitutionalism and the rule of law, the PPP is pleased to note the court's clarity in interpreting the provisions that govern the appointment and responsibilities of an Acting Chief Justice,” it said.

“The Constitution is unambiguous in Article 144(6), which vests the power of acting in the role of Chief Justice in the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, whenever the substantive Chief Justice is unable to perform his or her functions.

This mechanism ensures the smooth and uninterrupted administration of justice, free from political manipulation or undue influence,” it added.

The party commended the Supreme Court for acting decisively to uphold the constitutional order and preventing any attempts—intentional or otherwise—to weaken public confidence in our Judiciary.

The PPP called on all stakeholders to respect the judgment and avoid actions that could undermine the rule of law.

The party said it remained committed to championing reforms that strengthen the country’s democratic institutions, promote transparency and secure justice for all.