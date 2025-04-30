PPP backs Chief Justice suspension

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has defended the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, asserting that the process was lawful and in compliance with the 1992 Constitution.

The party said the President acted on the advice of the Council of State and followed due process, including giving the Chief Justice an opportunity to respond to allegations.

The PPP, in a statement signed and issued by its National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, to state its position on the issue stressed that the Constitution provided clear procedures for removing high-ranking officials, including the Chief Justice, and that “these provisions have been fully respected in this case”.

Article 146 of the Constitution outlines the procedure for removing the Chief Justice, and the PPP believes that the President has adhered to these provisions.

“The Constitution remains the supreme law of our land, applicable to all persons and in all circumstances.

Therefore, the PPP maintains its position that no constitutional provisions have been breached by the President in the matter of the current Chief Justice," the PPP said.

Adherence

The PPP also expressed concern over the Ghana Bar Association's (GBA) call for the suspension of the Chief Justice's suspension, describing it as "perplexing" and potentially an attempt to suspend due process.

“While we respect the democratic right of individuals and groups to defend the Chief Justice and advocate her reinstatement, we must also underscore the fundamental principle of accountability within a democracy,” the PPP said.

The party stressed the importance of accountability and adherence to constitutional provisions, emphasising that the principle of separation of powers must not preclude the opportunity for citizens to hold the heads of institutions accountable.

“It is in this spirit that the Constitution provides clear avenues for holding not just the Chief Justice, but also the President and the Speaker of Parliament accountable.”

“For clarity, our Constitution lays out explicit procedures for the removal of the President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and other public officeholders,” it added.

The PPP cited the 2018 removal of Electoral Commission members, including its Chairperson, as an example of due process being followed.

“If these individuals had not engaged in acts of stated misbehaviour and incompetence, there would be no basis for their removal. Ultimately, the Committee of Inquiry found procurement violations constituting stated misbehaviour, leading to the Chairperson’s removal, a process later validated by the Supreme Court,” the PPP added

The party concluded that in defending the Chief Justice, the essential requirements of accountability, due process, the rule of law and absolute compliance with constitutional provisions must always be considered.