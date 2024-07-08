Featured

Opoku Prempeh’s appointment hope for Ghana — Busia Institute

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 08 - 2024 , 05:57

The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) has said the nomination and subsequent confirmation of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the vision and legacy of the esteemed forebears of the UP tradition and Ghana.

“As a dedicated public servant, Dr Opoku Prempeh, affectionately called Napo has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, a strong work ethic and an unrelenting passion for the betterment of Ghana.

“His notable traits include his intellectual prowess, strategic thinking and ability to build consensus. These attributes, coupled with his experience in various sectors, make him an excellent choice for the position of Vice-President,” it said.

In a congratulatory message issued and signed by the Executive Director of the institute, Anane Agyei, the BIRDD was hopeful that Dr Prempeh's new role would enable him to further advance the principles and ideals that pioneers including Dr K A Busia championed, particularly in the areas of economic development, education, social justice and rural development.

The institute, a think tank that promotes rural development, democracy and youth empowerment, founded on the principles of Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia, Ghana's Prime Minister during the Second Republic, said Dr Opoku Prempeh's contributions to the Akufo-Addo administration extend beyond the education sector.

It said he had played a crucial role in shaping policies and programmes aimed at promoting economic growth, improving healthcare and enhancing the overall quality of life for Ghanaians, adding that Dr Opoku Prempeh’s commitment to public service and his ability to work effectively with various stakeholders have earned him recognition and respect across the country.

“During his tenure as Minister of Education, Dr Opoku Prempeh spearheaded the implementation of the flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which has greatly impacted the country. Under his leadership, the programme has seen a significant increase in enrollment, with over 1.3 million students currently benefiting from the initiative,” the BIRRD said.

This remarkable achievement, the institute said, had not only improved access to education but also reduced the financial burden on parents and guardians.

The institute, therefore, urged the electorate to recognise the exceptional qualities of the Bawumia-Prempeh ticket and vote for the NPP in the December 2024 presidential election.

It added that with Dr Prempeh's experience, expertise and passion for the country’s development, the institute was confident that their leadership will usher in a new era of progress, prosperity and peace for the nation.

“Once again, we extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Opoku Prempeh and wish him every success in his new role. We are assured that his dedication, expertise and passion for Ghana's development in support of Dr Bawumia’s innovative and bold solutions will make a positive impact on the lives of citizens and generations to come,” it said.