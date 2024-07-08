Featured

NDC reverses withdrawal of Assin North parliamentary aspirant - Suspends C/R Chairman, Constituency Secretary

Daily Graphic Politics Jul - 08 - 2024 , 05:57

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has nullified the purported withdrawal and suspension of the party’s 2024 parliamentary aspirant for Assin Central, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah.

The decision was taken after a meeting with a delegation from the Central Regional Executive body of the party, led by the Regional Chairman, to hear the reasons for their purported withdrawal of the party’s parliamentary aspirant for Assin Central Constituency.

“After carefully examining the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter, FEC established that the purported withdrawal of the parliamentary aspirant for Assin Central was unlawful, hence null and void,” a statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary said.

“Additionally, it was established that the body that took this unlawful decision had no locus, power and/or authority to do so per the Constitution of the party. More importantly, the reasons underpinning the purported withdrawal of the Assin Central parliamentary aspirant were found to be totally false and without any reasonable basis,” it said.

“Consequently, the said letter purporting to withdraw the candidacy of the Assin Central parliamentary aspirant for the NDC is a nullity and should be treated with utmost contempt,” it said.

The statement said Mr Migyimah remained the NDC parliamentary candidate for Assin Central in the upcoming general election in December 2024.

It said FEC had suspended the party’s Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, for a period of one month, for anti-party conduct pursuant to Article 48 of the NDC Constitution.

The statement said Prof. Aseidu’s suspension was on account of his blatant refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the party and the express instructions of the leadership of the party.

The FEC also suspended the Assin Central Constituency Secretary of the party pursuant to article 48 of the NDC Constitution and referred him to the National Disciplinary Committee of the party.

It urged the rank and file of the party in the Assin Central Constituency to rally behind the party’s parliamentary aspirant, Mr Migyimah, who together with the Central Regional and Assin Central Constituency executives of the party, was poised to wrest the seat for the NDC in the December 7 elections.