Open your eyes, you’ll see my achievements— Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked members of the opposition and those who doubt his government’s achievements to pay close attention to happenings around them.
Speaking in Parliament yesterday in his first State of the Nation Address of his second term, he reiterated his government’s commitment to industrialisation by stating some of the progress made under the 1D1F policy.
This statement by the President, however, attracted shouts from the members of the Minority in Parliament for which the President responded, “Open your eyes, you’ll see them.”
This he said would enable the NDC to appreciate evidence of his government's industrialisation drive, the One District One Factory policy.
The President, among other things, outlined that due to the policy, 232 projects, including 76 completed and functional factories, were at various stages of completion.
Economy
“We are determined to make our own things and the Akufo-Addo administration will continue the agenda of rapid industrialisation with the aim of transforming the structure of the Ghanaian economy from one dependent on the production of raw materials to a value-added industrialised economy.
"Under the One District One Factory Policy, 232 projects are at various stages of completion. This includes 76 operating 1D1F companies whiles 112, including five medium-sized agro-processing factories and 63 common user facilities are under construction,” the President stated.
For him, the NPP won the December 7, 2020 elections because they delivered most of their promises between 2017 and 2020.
Setbacks
The President said in spite of the considerable challenges that confronted his administration, “and the setbacks we encountered, we were confident our record in office would put us in good stead before the electorate and earn us a second term in office, which it did”.
“It means that the reason for which the Ghanaian people went to the polls on December 7 — that is to seek improvement in their living standards and the rapid transformation of the economy — must continue in earnest,” he added.