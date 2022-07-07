Nkwanta North Assembly Complex ready December 2022 — Dan Botwe

The Nkwanta North Assembly Complex will be completed and handed over by the end of December 2022, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe, has told Parliament.
He said as of the end of April 2022, work on the project was 70 per cent complete, adding that the building had been roofed while plastering and window frames had been completed.
"Report is available to the ministry indicate that the assembly is making efforts to get the contractor to site to complete work on the assembly complex," he stated.
Response
Mr Botwe stated this on the floor of Parliament in response to a question asked by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta North, John Kwabena Bless
Oti, as to when the abandoned Nkwanta North District Assembly complex project would be completed.
He said the Nkwanta North District Assembly complex was among the assembly blocks construction projects awarded by the then Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on June 20, 2019 scheduled for completion within seven months.
He however stated that due to challenges in release of funds, the contractor had to wait till December 2019 after advance mobilisation was paid.
He said the contractor, therefore, took over the site for commencement of the project in January 2020.
"Mr Speaker, as of the end of April 2022, work on the project is 70 per cent complete. The building has been roofed and work on plastering and window frames have been completed," he stated.
He noted that reports available to the Ministry, indicated that the Assembly was making effort to get the contractor to site to complete work on the complex.