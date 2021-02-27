Nkrumah's overthrow thwarted economic growth— Apasera

The Leader of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mr David Apasera, has said the overthrow of Dr Kwame Nkrumah left the country's economic development in the wilderness.
He said Ghana had retrogressed greatly as a result of Nkrumah’s overthrow and that unless a party with his vision was in power, the country’s development would ‘continue to backtrack’.
Mr Apasera said that in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to mark the overthrow of Dr Nkrumah's government 55 years ago.
Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was overthrown on February 24, 1966.
Upheavals
Mr Apasera said political upheavals that followed Nkrumah’s overthrow further suffocated the country’s economic prosperity.
He said the PNC was determined to save the situation and was analysing its performance in the last elections to take over political power in 2024.
The General Secretary of the party, Madam Janet Asana Nabla, said overthrowing a legitimate government was detrimental to the development of a country.
She said Ghana gained nothing from the overthrow, adding: “We were better off with Nkrumah than with his overthrow.”
Madam Nabla said under Nkrumah, Ghana witnessed progressive development in infrastructure, agriculture and the economy and that the country needed selfless leaders like him to fast-track its development.
Source: GNA