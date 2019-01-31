NDC will reward hardworking party faithful — Mahama

The sweat of National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists will not go waste if they work hard to bring the party back to power, the former President John Dramani Mahama has assured.
Addressing delegates and supporters in the Ho West constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Volta Region towards the upcoming flag bearer primary of the party, the former president stated that the party had learned the lesson of not rewarding hardworking members who sacrificed to win power for the party.
“Sometimes we have a problem. People work hard and when the party comes to power and it is time to reward people who work hard, then we go and bring other people,” he said, assuring that this time round, the party would be noting the roles people played to help the party so they would be rewarded accordingly.
A solemn charge
He charged the party executives in the constituencies to take note of such committed members so that they would present them to occupy positions and not those who did not.
According to Mr Mahama, the NDC had a good track record in government especially in terms of health, road network, water, education and infrastructure that placed the party ahead of its opponents for the 2020 election and urged unity among members.
He was emphatic that he was not against the free senior high school (SHS) policy of the current government and had never said he would abolish it should he win power.
According to him, the free SHS being run by the current government under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was fraught with many challenges because the government had failed to continue with the construction of the Community Day Senior High School blocks that his government started.
“Now we have a traffic light educational system, where red will go and green will come”.
If the NDC should win power, he said, the party would continue with the infrastructural projects and abolish the double track system.
The most feared aspirant
Soliciting for their support to lead the party, Mr Mahama said he was the only candidate among the contestants that the NPP feared and for which reason the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was making noise about his coming back.
The Volta Regional Chairman of the party, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, called on the delegates to give the former president a huge endorsement because he was the only candidate who could bring the party victory.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana