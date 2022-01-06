My goal is to break the 8 — Asamoah Boatemg

An aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has stated that he is in the race to position the party to break the eight and continue the reins of power in 2025.
He explained that the NPP was better managers of the economy, great implementers of people-centered policies and programmes that benefited the ordinary people and expander of the national economy, as well as enhancers of individual rights and liberties.
Mr Asamoah Boateng was speaking to journalists after participating in the December 31, 2021, watch night church service at the Glorious Word Power Ministries International in Accra.
He explained that he was seeking to offer himself to serve the party because “I believe if we have a strong party, we will be able to back up the government and market it properly”.
He urged the rank and file of the NPP to be patient as he would lead them to better things.
Discipline
Mr Asamoah Boateng said the best bet for a successful party required love, discipline, unity and the need to be honest with one another.
“We must say it as it is and make sure we all work as a team and help to break the eight, this is what we are basically looking for and for Ghanaians to continue to benefit from the good works of the NPP government”, he advised members of the party.
He said the party must constantly interact with the government for it to be aware that at least the party needed to be stronger which could be achieved by joining hands with the government as a team.
Mr Asamoah Boateng said he was also at the church to pray and seek the favour, protection and strength of God to enable him to win and secure a unified body that could once again beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.
Cousins
He described the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as cousins of the NPP, explaining that “we are not scared of them and they are not scared of us. There is nothing between us and them, it is all about the Ghanaian. It is all about helping the vulnerable.”.
He indicated that mankind was created to offer a helping hand to one another and that was the purpose of God. It is for people in position to serve him through helping others, especially the poor and vulnerable who required some basic things.
Mr Asamoah Boateng advised all those in politics to work to protect the Ghanaian and cater for the vulnerable for to all grow as a nation.