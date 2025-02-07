Minority Leader apologises to clerk of Appointments Committee

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has issued an unreserved apology to the Clerk of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Gifty Jiagge-Gobah for his recent outburst during a vetting session.

He had accused Mrs Jagge-Gobah of alleged bias and procedural lapses, leading the Minority to call for her resignation over unprofessional conduct.

The Minority claimed Mrs Jiagge-Gobah displayed open allegiance to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), compromising the neutrality of the vetting process.

However, after the NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu and Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, called for an apology during a parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed regret for his remarks.

“Mr Speaker let me unreservedly say to the clerk to the Appointments Committee, Mrs Gifty Jiaggae-Gobah I am sorry. Mr Speaker, I am sorry, Mr Afenyo-Markin said on the Floor of the House.

He acknowledged that his frustration led to an unprofessional reaction, emphasising the need for decorum in parliamentary proceedings.

Mr Afenyo-Markin's apology was directed not only to Mrs Jiagge-Gobah but also to her husband, children, extended family and colleagues in the parliamentary service who may have been affected by his remarks.

He said, “Mr Speaker, let me unreservedly say sorry to the extended family, those close and dear to her who are affected by my outpouring of disappointment in her conduct and to all her colleagues in the Parliamentary Service, including colleagues who felt I could have managed the matter better. Mr Speaker, I am sorry,” Mr Afenyo-Markin stated. — GNA