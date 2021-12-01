Mahama supports diabetic patients with glucometers

Former President John Dramani Mahama last Monday visited the Diabetes Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to distribute glucometers to the patients.
Accompanied by his wife, Lordina, and children, President Mahama presented 150 glucometers with strips to the centre, to be given out to diabetic patients.
The donation was in commemoration of his 63rd birthday.
The former president was received by the Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, the Head of the Diabetes Centre, Dr Yacoba Atiase, and other senior directors.
Healthy lifestyles
Mr Mahama expressed the hope that the glucometers would help the patients to check and monitor their blood glucose levels at home.
He also used the occasion to advise Ghanaians to adopt healthy lifestyles.
“As I donate these glucometers, I urge you to adopt healthy lifestyles, increase your physical activity, eat healthy diets and check your weight,” he said.
Appreciation
Dr Ampomah thanked President Mahama and his family for the support to the diabetes centre.
According to him, diabetes was one of the silent killers in Ghana.
He encouraged prominent people such as Mr Mahama to help bring attention to the dangers of diabetes.
The Head of the Diabetes Centre, Dr Atiase, also commended former President Mahama for selecting the centre and coming to the aid of patients and bringing attention to diabetes.
The wife of the former President, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, shared hot meals with the patients and staff of the centre.