Mahama bemoans insecurity in Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned what he describes as an unprecedented insecurity in Ghana.
The situation, according to the former President in his May Day celebration message to workers, had become a major threat to foreign and domestic investors.
He said: “Through your toils, over the years, we have added to the gains of our forebears. I am, however, aware of the present harsh and hard socio-economic environment within which so much is still expected of you.”
“In addition, I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy,” he stated.
Commend workers
On the occasion of the 2019 May Day, I commend, on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), all Ghanaian workers and our comrades around the world for your untiring and immense sacrifices from dawn to dusk, all year round.
Mr Mahama added: “Like many disappointed Ghanaians, I am also aware of the numerous unfulfilled promises of this government, which has led to the twin phenomenon of massive job losses and massive unemployment.”
“On this special day, I encourage you, our gallant workers and all citizens, not to despair. Don’t give up on yourselves and Ghana. Let’s keep hope alive and pray for better times in the coming years,” he stated.
Truthful leadership
For my part, the former President promised a truthful, selfless and dedicated leadership, to improve the well-being and security of all Ghanaians.
“Let me also remind the government of the overarching need to work conscientiously towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in this particular case, Goal 8, which calls for the promotion of sustainable economic growth and decent work for all,” he concluded.