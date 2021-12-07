KAIPTC to host 2021 KAPS Forum

The second Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.
The forum is Africa’s biggest forum that addresses contemporary peace and security issues on the continent.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the Special Guest of Honour at the annual event which provides the podium and fodder for political leaders, diplomats, scholars and experts to dialogue and take steps to address nagging security issues threatening peace in Africa.
Key participants
Six African former presidents and two former prime ministers will participate in the two-day forum.
They are Ghana’s two former presidents, Mr J.A Kufuor and John Mahama; former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia; former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone’, former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria; and Niger’s former President Mahamadou Issoufou.
Two former prime ministers from Guinea, Mr Kabine Komara and Lansana Kouyate, will also be attending the high-profile forum.
Also on the list of personalities are Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, ECOWAS Special Envoy to Guinea and Chairman of the KAPS Forum; Mr Elhadj As Sy, the Chair of the Board of the Kofi Annan Foundation; Maj Gen Ofori, Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre; Ms Hannah S. Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the AU and Head of the UN Office to AU, among other dignitaries attending the forum.
KAIPTC
The two-day programme, which is being jointly organised by KAIPTC and the Kofi Annan Foundation in Geneva, is on the theme: ‘Democracy and Governance in the Context of Complex Crises in Africa’.
It is the biggest gathering of leaders from the continent in memory of the late Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary General, who was a fiery advocate of peace and security across the globe.
Mr Annan, who led the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006, had an understanding of peace founded on a holistic vision of societies based on good governance, democracy, and human rights, especially in Africa.
Over the years, KAIPTC, which was named after him, works to promote peace and security across the continent.
Meeting
The KAPS Forum, which will be both on-site and virtual, is sponsored by the Federal Government of Germany, through GIZ, the governments of Norway, Sweden and Ghana.