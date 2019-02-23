fbpx

It’s still not 'Spio-Garbah’s time' for president; NDC delegates affirm

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

Mr Ekwow Spio Garbrah has failed once again in his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a presidential election.

At Saturday’s flagbearer contest for the NDC, the delegates overwhelmingly endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama as their choice for Election 2020 much against Spio-Garbrah's campaign slogan of it is his time.

To the delegates, Mr Mahama's 95 per cent endorsement is a clear strong indication that it was still not Spio-Garbrah’s time.

Mr Spio-Garbrah had adopted the slogan, “What time is it, it is Spio Garbrah’s time.”

Given his stature in the NDC, he was expected to give Mr Mahama a stiff opposition, campaigning on the philosophy of the party needing a new face to run the race.

But it appears he will still have to do another waiting as delegates overwhelmingly endorsed his former subordinate turned boss.

Mr Mahama was a Deputy Communications Minister when Mr Spio-Garbrah served as a Communications Minister during the Rawlings regime (1997 - 2001).

Mr Mahama became President and appointed Spio-Garbrah as Minister for Trade and Industry.

Spio-Garbrah, placing fifth in the contest of seven people conceded defeat Saturday evening even before the Electoral Commission declared the results of the election and congratulated Mr Mahama for the win.

