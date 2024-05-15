I’ll roll out interventions to boost local economy — Jaman North NPP aspirant

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for the Jaman North Constituency in the Bono Region, Enock Nyarko, has said he will roll out critical developmental programmes and social interventions to reduce the developmental gap, mitigate the high level of poverty and ease the burden on the people if he was elected.

The interventions, he said, would also boost socio-economic activities and strengthen the local economy. Mr Nyarko, who was speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview, said he was committed to working towards inclusive and sustainable development, prioritising the needs of the vulnerable and marginalised groups.

The aspirant said he would improve the health infrastructure, especially in rural and underserved areas and implement policies to address mental health issues and promote overall well-being.

"I will ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status," Mr Nyarko said. He said he would invest in teachers and modernised educational facilities to enhance the quality of education and promote vocational and technical education to equip students with employable skills for the job market.

Mr Nyarko said he would advocate for affordable and accessible higher education opportunities for all, irrespective of their political affiliations. He promised to support small-scale farmers with access to modern farming techniques, equipment and markets, and promote sustainable agricultural practices to ensure food security and environmental conservation.

Mr Nyarko pledged to facilitate access to credit and insurance for farmers to mitigate risks and improve productivity. He said he would work to promote skill development and entrepreneurship and create jobs for the youth by establishing mentorship programmes to guide and empower the youth for their personal development.

Mr Nyarko assured to implement programmes to provide financial literacy, access to credit and business support for women, especially widow entrepreneurs and artisans.

