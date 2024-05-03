I will be people’s President — Bernard Mornah

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics May - 03 - 2024 , 09:09

A former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) party, Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, has stated that his decision to become President of the country is borne out of the increasing number of Ghanaians who have expressed believe in his ability to provide the required leadership to develop the country.

“The increasing number of people from all corners of the country: the aged, women, people with disability but more importantly the youth have been calling and waiting for my declaration so that they will commence mobilisation of both resources and votes for the project,” he added.

Mr Mornah, who was speaking to the Daily Graphic at his Asylum Down campaign office complex in Accra, stated that over the many years of his activism he had come to realise that the country had in abundance human, natural and social resources.

He said what was required to lift the country and the African continent from the unacceptable levels of deprivation was a courageous leader of character and mettle to be able to stand up and take control of the resources of the continent and nation for the benefit of the people.

Greed

Mr Mornah added that apart from the lack of courage, the leadership of the Fourth Republic “have been very greedy to the extent that they want to get everything for themselves and their immediate families to the neglect of the people.

“That greed leads to unquenchable corruption, so to turn the tide we need someone whose background dictated that greed was an abhorred terminology. Becoming President for me is to fulfil the dreams of our forebears of a Ghana and Africa capable of managing its own affairs.

“I have been around for a considerable period of time and those who have known me can attest to the fact that my whole being has been about service. I abhor injustice, it does not matter who is affected. I have fought for my enemies”, Mr Mornah said.

PNC

Regarding the ticket on which he was going to ride and win, Mr Mornah noted that the PNC structures would be reinvigorated and together with many people across the country who were convinced and ready to support with their resources ensure that the dream became a reality.

He said Ghanaians, especially the young people, were yearning for a leader who was also young and represented their aspirations, and noted that “that is why even before my campaign is launched people across the country have started sending me GH¢10 and GH¢5 as a statement that they are behind the project”.

Food Sovereignty

Mr Mornah, who also owns large tracts of farms in the northern part of the country, gave an assurance that under his presidency, importation of food especially rice would be a thing of the past in eight months because even the importers of rice and others would be assisted with land, technology to be able to help make Ghana a net exporter.

“Food is a national security issue, and when the security of a country is at stake, there is nothing like democracy,” he added and said the move would also save the country the large forex required for the importation of food and other things that Ghana could easily produce,” Mornah explained.

He said the second most important move was taking control of the extractive sector and wondered why the Ashanti Goldfields was sold under the guise of unprofitability, only for some conglomerates to purchase it.

He said under his presidency if there was any management deficiency in any state institution, the best option would not be to sell the entire state assets but to ensure that a genuine strategy was evolved to inject the efficient and effective management so that the ordinary person could benefit.

