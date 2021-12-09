Group demonstrates against E-levy, petitions Parliament

Members of a group calling itself Justice for Ghana on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 staged a demonstration against the Electronic Transaction Levy ( E-Levy) contained in the 2022 Budget.
Numbering about 30, the group converged on the Efua Sunderland Park for the exercise from where, at about 9 a.m, they walked to the Ridge Roundabout and at the Parliament House, they presented a petition to the legislative body asking the government to take back the 2022 Budget and re-present a new one that speaks to the aspirations of Ghanaians.
Mattresses and pillows
Amidst singing and dancing, the protestors also held placards with inscriptions such as, “Sky bath levy,” “E- killer,” “Civil servants also deserve 79% pay rise,” “Country is hard, our girlfriends are moving to Togo, and ” Taxing breeds poor citizens, it doesn’t build a country,” among others.
The demonstrators were also seen carrying mattresses and pillows with an intention to pass the night at the premises of the Parliament House.
Plug leakages
In the new budget, the group said, the government must show clearly how it would plug revenue leakage, punish plundering of the public purse to make corruption unattractive and not adding on new taxes for the Ghanaian taxpayer.
“We are resolved to resist anything short of this and entreat our representatives in Parliament to unanimously resist same in Parliament, if the government refuses to budge on the budget nuisance,” the Convener of the group, Mr Bernard Mornah, said while presenting the petition.
Heavy security
The group was met with heavy security presence at the Parliament House which prevented them from entering the building.
This led to a brief confrontation between the leadership of the group and the security personnel.
However, calm was later restored when the security agreed to allow the leaders to enter the premises.
The Deputy Majority Chief Whip and NPP Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, received the petition on behalf of the House.
Plight
“Ghanaians believe that the cosmetic concessions of President Akufo-Addo as articulated by the finance minister failed to address the elephant in the room, the nuisance E-Levy or MoMo Tax.
Ghanaians have suffered during the recent sit down strike by drivers, the effect of fuel prices that skyrocketed because of the many nuisance taxes on a litre of fuel,” Mr Mornah said.