Ga Mantse sworn in as President of Ga Traditional Council

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has officially been sworn into office as the President of the Ga Traditional Council, paving the way for him to now steer the affairs of the council.
The event took place at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra yesterday.
The Daily Graphic gathered that even though the Ga Mantse was inducted into the council in May last year, he could not assume the position, as he had not been gazetted at the time.
A High Court judge, Justice Jane Akweley Lawson-Quaye, led the Ga Mantse to take the secrecy and the judicial oaths, as well as sign essential documents to authenticate his position.
After all that, King Teiko Tsuru, known in private life as Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie, symbolically took his seat at the high table to mark the beginning of a new regime.
The ceremony, which was held under tight police protection, was witnessed by some major chiefs under the paramountcy, including the Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Otintor, who, until the event, was the acting President of the council; the Stool Father of the Ga State, Nii Tetteh Ashong, and the Akumajen Mantse, Nii Ayikai III.
Vision
King Teiko Tsuru described the moment as the beginning of the unification and development of the Ga State and pledged to provide “sterling leadership” that would focus on peace, unity and development.
“As a state, it seems our energies have been depleted, our people demoralised, our culture and language fading in haste and our priorities wrongly placed. The Ga State is broken and needs mending. I am here to lead the repair and efforts to bring it back from its low state and to illuminate the dark tunnels of this current predicament,” he added.
Development agenda
King Teiko Tsuru mentioned the provision of education and skills training, the empowerment of the girl-child and information and communications technology (ICT) as some of the areas his administration would largely focus on.
He said that under his leadership, the Ga State would work in unity for the development of not only Ga and Dangme people at home but also those in the Diaspora.
“We shall create platforms, systems and procedures to enable our people in Ghana and abroad to continually engage us to achieve our common goals,” he added.