Featured

Ensure free, fair election - Bagbin admonishes stakeholders

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Jul - 03 - 2024 , 06:57

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called on stakeholders within the electioneering process to ensure a free, transparent and fair election as the stakes in the December elections were quite high.

Advertisement

Consequently, he said through the support of the leadership of Parliament, he has started the process of engaging all the relevant stakeholders, including the Electoral Commissioner, the Chief Justice, the Executive and some influential traditional leaders, to work together to ensure that the “process and the operation and the D-day become free, fair, transparent and credible.”

“We either break the mould or lose everything in this election. The 2024 election is very serious and I want all of you to be up to the game,” he said.

Role

Speaking during a media engagement in Kumasi last Sunday, Mr Bagbin said the ground was already heating up “and we don’t want to experience any violence. We want to have a free, fair, transparent and credible election.”

It was in this regard that he reached out to all these bodies and would be extending the same invitation to the presidency to discuss the upcoming elections and the need to safeguard the peace and stability of the country.

He said the meeting with the media was to create the enabling environment for peaceful elections throughout and after the elections.

“People sometimes take so many things for granted, including my colleagues in Parliament,” he said. Moreover, using the recent upheaval in Kenya, which spilt over to Tanzania, as an example, he said “It could be in Ghana”.

“I am not saying it would be in Ghana but it could be in Ghana. We are not different from our brothers and sisters in the other country. So, definitely, we have to take preemptive measures to prevent that from happening,” he said.

As such, he said there was the need to ensure that the “right person Ghanaians choose to lead the country, leads the country.”

He pledged to do all within his means to ensure that “nobody reads partisanship in what I do.”