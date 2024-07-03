Featured

NDC suspends Central Regional chairman over ‘unlawful’ withdrawal of Assin Central Parliamentary aspirant

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jul - 03 - 2024 , 05:44

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Central Regional Chairman from office for a period of one month for an unlawful conduct.

He has therefore been directed to immediately handover any party property in his custody to the regional Vice Chairman, Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah and to desist from holding

himself out as the party’s Central Regional Chairman forthwith.

A letter dated July 2, 2024, signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the “purported withdrawal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate, which he announced last week was “unlawful.”

The letter stated: “neither you nor the supposed Regional Functional Executive Committee has the locus or power or authority to withdraw a serving Parliamentary Candidate of the party from a national election.



“The reasons which underpinned the purported withdrawal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate are totally false and without any basis whatsoever.



“You played a lead role in the purported withdrawal of the Assin Central Parliamentary

Candidate in clear violation of express directives given to you by the General Secretary and the National Chairman of the party.



It added: “By publicly announcing your purported withdrawal of the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate knowing very well that same was without any legal or reasonable justification, you have engaged in clear anti-party behavior and brought the name of the party into disrepute.”

Below is a copy of the suspension letter



SUSPENSION FROM YOUR POSITION AS NDC CENTRAL REGIONAL CHAIRMAN.



I make reference to the meeting of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) held on Tuesday 2nd July 2024, at which you were given a hearing to explain the basis of the purported withdrawal of the NDC 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, Mr. Nurein Shaibu by a supposed “Regional Functional Executive Committee” of the Central Region.



After a thorough examination of the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter, FEC

established that: