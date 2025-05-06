Constitution Review Committee on track - Appeals for more support

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has said it is on track to execute the task assigned to it by the government, the secretary to the committee, Dr Rainer Akumperigya, has said.

He, however, entreated the government to provide the committee with more resources to facilitate the completion of its work on schedule.

In a telephone interview with the Daily Graphic, Dr Akumperigya said that although the committee had been well-supported by the government so far, with the establishment of a secretariat and the necessary logistics, much needed to be done.

“If the government gives that level of commitment and more resources to the committee, we will be able to meet the timelines officially given by the President," the Secretary to the CRC said.

He stated that continued government support was crucial for the committee to stay on track and stressed the importance of sustained funding for the committee's work.

Dr Akumperigya said the committee within a week or two would come out with a revised schedule for the national validation zonal engagements as part of the ongoing constitutional review process.

This, he emphasised, would be dependent on the funds made available to the committee by the government.

Zonal engagements

The Secretary to the CRC said the zonal engagements would be held in Accra, representing Zone One; Tamale/Bolgatanga, Zone Two; Wa, Zone Three; Sunyani, Zone Four; Kumasi, Zone Five; Takoradi/Cape Coast, Zone Six; Koforidua, Zone Seven and Ho, Zone Eight.

He explained that the zonal engagements were to take place from April 7 to May 9 this year, but had to be rescheduled, so the revised dates would be announced in due course.

Proposals

Dr Akumperigya disclosed that the CRC had received more than 600 submissions on proposed reforms to Ghana's 1992 Constitution, but the two main political parties had not yet contributed to the process.

He said the committee had recorded 325 online submissions and over 200 hard-copy proposals.

“Of all the submissions we have received, we are a bit surprised that the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are yet to either make written submissions or to appear before the committee, Dr Akumperigya said.

The secretary noted that submissions remain open as the committee progresses with its work. "We have dealt with the thematic clusters, but it's an ongoing process until the recommendations are ready," he said.

Dr Akumperigya outlined two main methods for Ghanaians to submit their proposals.

"You can submit online through the email submissions@constitutionreviewgh.org.

So you can sit in the comfort of your room, your office or wherever in the market store and then make a submission," he explained.

For those who prefer physical submissions, the CRC office is at the Office of the President Annex at Ridge, adjacent to the Ministry of Communication on Abdul Diouf Road, with digital address GA-079-8344.