Cape Coast MCE pledges solidarity with workers

Timothy Gobah Politics May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Chief Executive of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, George Justice Arthur, has pledged his unwavering solidarity with Ghanaian workers and resolved to advocate policies that uplift them and foster dialogue among stakeholders.

That, he said, was to build a just and inclusive labour market.

“Together, let us honour the legacy of Workers' Day by laying the foundation for a brighter future, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our shared vision of progress,” Mr Arthur said in a solidarity message at the May Day Durbar held at the Victoria Park in Cape Coast.

He said the day was dedicated to celebrating the tremendous contributions of workers to the progress and prosperity of the country.

Action

The day, he said, was not just about recognising labour; it was a call to action, a reminder that every worker deserved fair wages, safe working conditions, dignity and respect.

The foundation of every nation, Mr Arthur said, rested upon the shoulders of its workforce, and “it is our collective duty to ensure that these shoulders are not burdened with injustice, inequality or exploitation”.

“Solidarity is our greatest strength. When we stand together — workers, leaders and policymakers — we amplify our voices and secure a future where labour rights are protected, opportunities are equitable, and every contribution is valued,” he emphasised.

He said the theme for this year: "Resetting Pay and Workers' Conditions in Ghana: The Role of Stakeholders" reflected the urgent need to address critical issues that affected the well-being and productivity of the workforce.

“It calls upon each of us, government officials, employers, labour unions, and workers to reflect on our responsibilities and take bold steps towards creating a fair, equitable and sustainable labour environment.

Struggles

“Let us honour the struggles of those who came before us, celebrate the victories achieved, and remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, equality and progress for every worker, everywhere. As a mayor, I have seen firsthand the pivotal role that workers play in driving the economic engine of our city.

From the builders who shape our infrastructure to the educators who empower our future leaders, from healthcare professionals who safeguard our lives to innovators who lead us into the future, your commitment is the backbone of our growth,” he said.

He acknowledged that many workers faced challenges that hindered their potential—low wages, unsafe working conditions and limited access to professional development.

As stakeholders, “we have a shared responsibility to address these challenges. It is time to reset the narrative and commit to fair pay, ensuring workers receive wages that reflect their contributions and allow them to live with dignity.

In addition, he said it was time to commit to improved conditions by investing in safe, healthy and supportive work environments.

Collaboration, he said, was also critical by strengthening partnerships between government, employers, and unions to establish policies that benefited workers.