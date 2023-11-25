Canvassing for vote and the political talk syndrome

Dr George Asekere Politics Nov - 25 - 2023 , 08:26

In a viral and humorous video that emerged from the vetting of the first Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, the anti-corruption crusader remarked 'I have lived in harmony with decent people for 66 years. I cannot live in harmony with criminals. But decent, respectful people who will not ask you to do something and stab you in the back, I cannot live with such’.

This remark appears to be relevant as we enter the campaign season ahead of election 2024, and the usual political talk which is understood by some to be lies. Everyone speaks positively in public yet many of the outturns we see suggest the opposite. We even hear stuff like ‘for the camera/for the optics’.

For instance, there have been countless occasions where officialdom has assured the press of greater freedom, yet some of the worst attacks, intimidations harassment against journalists on air, land and social media follow.

Unlike former Ugandan military ruler Iddi Amin who reportedly remarked that “I can guarantee freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech” thus giving a hint on how to proceed, the case of the Ghanaian press, like the potential voter, is rather obfuscating. Why should anyone doubt the assurance coming from the President of the Republic? But why should a journalist be attacked in the line of duty after assurance of freedom from the President? How much less assurance from a flag bearer?

It takes us back to institutions. Professor Joseph Atsu Ayee captured institutions as entities or structures that are governed by rules and norms and have enforcement mechanisms in one of his works.

Proceeding from this context, questions that beg for answers include whether our institutions actually have substantive enforcement mechanisms and whether those in charge appreciate the essence of these entities or structures dubbed institutions.

Walking the talk

But that the egg is rotten from the top is not enough to give up. Rome was not built in a day. The need to walk the talk takes me today to the campaign trail, where promises upon promises are already being churned out.

Obviously, the two leading flag bearers of the two dominant political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama have hit the ground running and the ‘talk’ has begun.

While none of these candidates and their political parties have come out with any document in the form of campaign messages, they are already espousing what they will do given the opportunity to occupy the seat of the presidency come 2025. Yes, it is not wrong to espouse such ideas before the manifesto document is finalised. In fact, putting out in the public domain ideas and intended policies helps elicit more ideas from criticisms and suggestions from the masses, which is good.

However, what we may be concerned about is how to hold politicians accountable for what they promise when they eventually get the nod to rule.

It would be naïve and utopian to expect any politician to fulfil all campaign promises given the ever-increasing insatiable needs of our society and the ever-diminishing resources. But a semblance of genuine attempts at fulfilling such promises would be a good start.

To quote the words of Israelmore Ayivor, our flag bearers ‘can’t be living always in the promise of the clouds; it must rain now. Leave the talking and live by walking… It will yield an indelible impact! This may be suitable for one candidate and what is suitable for another from Ayivor again is that “words do less than 10 things, but actions do more than 10,000 things. Leaders don’t talk in vain; they follow with actions.

We may have the capacity to hold a politician accountable when they do not fulfil their promises to the electorate in the context of institutional enforcement, but we have the greatest opportunity to subject them to the tenets of vertical accountability.

For the frontline activists and flag bearers on the ground, you have a moral duty to serve your people. Talk less and do more and you will be appreciated by posterity than talking more and doing little.

The Head of the Police Council has tasked the police to be fair and professional to everyone. We expect exactly that from our men in uniform as their contribution to our electoral democracy. Those who want to do politics have the choice to take off the uniform and join the trail.

There is evidence of those who did that in the past and they are doing well in politics; two serving Members of Parliament (MPs) from both NDC and NPP. As such, it makes no sense to wear the uniform and be doing the bidding of any politician. Remember, once these politicians are known not to be faithful to their promises to the voters, the same will apply to anyone whose services may be needed in this desperate electioneering period.

Walking the talk is a sign of maturity and political talk is a sign of mediocracy. The choice is free but posterity will assess both in the long run.



The writer is a lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Education, Winneba