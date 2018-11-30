Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh elected NMC chairman

The immediate past Director of Newspapers at the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh has been elected as chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC)
.
He competed for the position with Mr Benedict Batabe Assorrow.
The election went through rounds with each candidate obtaining 8 votes in the first round.
The second round saw Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh increasing his vote by one as against Mr Assorrow's 8 votes.
The commission is made up of 18 members and one member, Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah who is also the Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency in Accra was absent.
The members of the reconstituted commission are ...
More to follow ...
