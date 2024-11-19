Featured

Be moderate in critique of state institutions — Kufuor

Albert K. Salia & Samuel Duodu Politics Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Ghanaians to be moderate in criticising key state institutions.

He said a cautious critique was crucial to maintaining the dignity of those democratic bodies such as the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary.

In an interaction with selected journalists last Sunday, the former President stressed the importance of showing respect for Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Mr Kufuor’s call comes in the wake of a contentious Supreme Court ruling which declared Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant as unconstitutional.

The ruling has generated intense debate, dividing opinions across the political spectrum and among the public.

Safeguarding

Mr Kufuor noted that those bodies played a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s constitutional framework and ensuring long-term stability.

He said while it was natural to have differing views on judicial decisions, it was essential to maintain a respectful tone.

“We talk of checks and balances. Some also say separation of powers and I subscribe to that. Even though we are in different institutions, if yours is not going well, I should be able to tell you to prevent the excesses. However, I urge caution and thoughtfulness regarding some of the criticisms being raised," he stated.

“In the Fourth Republic, the Constitution is supreme and the same constitution empowers the Supreme Court with interpretative authority. Once the court delivers a ruling, it must be respected.”

"But it is important to note that the court does not actively seek cases, rather, individuals bring matters before it,” he stated.

Election 2024

Mr Kufuor appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind whoever wins the presidential election on December 7, stressing that elections were about ideas and policies, and encouraged citizens to exercise their right to vote peacefully.

Mr Kufuor, who served as President from 2001 to 2009, stressed the importance of respecting the outcome of the election, urging Ghanaians to continue to safeguard the constitution, which had been the foundation of Ghana's democracy.

"We must allow the 1992 Republican Constitution to work peacefully," he said, adding that "we must recognise that the true power belongs to the people".

"Let us all go and exercise our franchise peacefully and wait for another opportunity for the next four years to do so again," he said.



Projects

Former President Kufuor stressed the need for continuity in developmental projects initiated by previous administrations.

He emphasised the importance of acknowledging the continuity in governance and the contributions of past governments to the nation’s progress.

He criticised the tendency of successive governments to claim exclusive credit for national achievements, while often ignoring the foundations laid by their predecessors.

He insisted that recognising the efforts of past administrations was crucial for fostering unity and advancing Ghana's development.

He urged political leaders to adopt a more collaborative mindset, acknowledging that governance was a continuous process.

Mr Kufuor warned that failing to recognise the contributions of previous governments could hinder the country's overall progress, as it encouraged a divisive political culture.

He called for a spirit of cooperation and a focus on building on the achievements of past administrations to ensure sustained growth and stability for Ghana.