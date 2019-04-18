Akufo-Addo holds 2-day Cabinet retreat at Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is holding a two-day cabinet retreat at the Jubilee House in Accra, the Ministry of Information has explained.
The retreat, is taking place Wednesday, April 17, 2019 and Thursday, April 18.
There are suggestions all ministers of state, municipal and district chief executives and NPP Members of Parliament have been summoned to the two-day meeting at the Jubilee House but when the Ministry of Information was contacted for clarification, it said it was just a Cabinet Retreat.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page