Akufo-Addo administration committed to transforming the agric sector - Dr Afriyie Akoto

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has reiterated the Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to transforming the agriculture sector of the economy.
Speaking ahead of the National Framers Day event that will take place today Friday, December 2, he said the government is determined to harness the full potential of Ghana’s agricultural sector.
The 2022 national farmers’ day is on the theme “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition.”
The Minister said “The theme also highlights the government’s recognition and commitment to the sustainable development and transformation of Ghana agriculture as well as it signifies the government’s appreciation for the need to harness the potential of our agriculture.
“Specific intervention with the success of the Planting for Food and Jobs speaks clearly to the government’s relentless efforts to systematically address the long-standing problems of agriculture.”
He added “Since 2017, investments have been made by the government in the various subsectors of agriculture resulting in significant achievements. Notable impact are visible in the food crop subsector, the farmers continue to benefit from subsidized input programmes and millions of Cedis of six selected tree crops.”
Meanwhile, briefing Parliament on National Farmers’ Day on Thursday, December 2, 2022, Dr. Afriyie Akoto said that a number of significant investments have been made by the Akufo-Addo government since 2017 to improve agriculture in the country.
He told Parliament that farmers are benefiting from subsidized input programmes and other interventions.
The National Farmers’ Day will take place today Friday, December 2 in all districts across the country but with the main event taking place at the Koforidua Jubilee Park in the Eastern Region.