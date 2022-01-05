Adutwum commends Ghanaians for peaceful Yuletide

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has presented food items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and security agencies in his constituency in the Ashanti Region.
The security agencies which benefited from the package were the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
Items presented to them were bags of rice, cooking oil, canned fish among others.
Commendation
Dr Adutwum used the occasion to commend the security agencies for their dedication and commitment towards ensuring that Ghanaians lived in peace to undertake their daily businesses.
He was particularly happy with the peaceful way this year's Christmas and New Year festivities took place which showed the hard work of the security agencies and other stakeholders in the country.
Dr Adutwum, who is also the Minister of Education, commended Ghanaians for the peaceful way the nation celebrated the Yuletide.
Assurance
He assured all Ghanaians of the government's preparedness to support operations of the security agencies to ensure that they could operate effectively for the good of citizens.
The Bosomtwe District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Eric Akwaboah, on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the MP for the support as it would go a long way to boost the morale of the personnel in their operations.
He appealed to Ghanaians, especially the youth, to strive to be law-abiding to ensure that peace prevailed at all times in the country.