Address election-related challenges - EC urged

Mohammed Fugu Politics Jun - 03 - 2024 , 09:44

Traditional leaders in the five regions in the north have called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to address challenges that characterised the recent limited voter registration exercise across the country, particularly in northern Ghana.

Aside from addressing all other electoral challenges to ensure a smooth and incident free elections on December 7, 2024, they also called for expansion of the voter registration centres, increased civic education for citizens' mobilisation, increased accessibility of voter registration centres for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), among other things, to ensure effective and transparent elections.

A member of the Savannah Traditional Council (STC), Tandawura Mohammed, made the call at a press conference in Tamale last Friday. The press conference was in response to some challenges observed during the September 2023 limited voter registration and the recent 21-day registration exercise as well as to encourage all citizens, especially women, the youth and persons with disability to actively participate in electoral activities.

Social mobilisation

Alhaji Mohammed emphasised the need for agencies responsible for social mobilisation and civil society groups to intensify public enlightenment and sensitisation in all electoral exercises.

"We want to emphasise the need to utilise social media platforms, which is predominately used by the youth as an effective means to mobilise and educate them on their civic responsibilities to participate in the voter registration process and elections" he said.

He pointed out that in a number of the centres in the recent limited voters registration exercise, priority was not given to vulnerable citizens to register as required, stressing the need to give priority to the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities in such exercises.

"The deployment of registration teams to 775 registration centers in hard-to- reach areas and open registration centres in 25 public universities across the country, in addition to the use of the EC's 268 district offices, is commendable, " Alhaji Mohammed stated.

