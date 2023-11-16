GH¢220 million relief for Akosombo flood victims positive, worth highlighting - Ablakwa

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 16 - 2023 , 09:44

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa, has commended the government for the allocation of GH¢220 million in the 2024 Budget to support flood victims the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in presenting the 2024 Budget Statement in Parliament on Wednesday announced a GH¢220 million relief package for the Akosombo Dam spillage flood victims.

“Mr. Speaker, Government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

Reacting to announcement, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa whose constituents are part of the affected victims said it was a positive development.

"That is a significant development, and I think that in this entire budget, that is the only positive that I would like to highlight. However, I will be cautiously optimistic because there is a world of difference between allocation and actual release. So, the GH¢220 million for the first phase of relief is positive and worth highlighting, and we are looking forward to the second phase, which the Finance Minister referred to as the restoration phase,” Mr Ablakwa said.