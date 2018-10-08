GES condemns political campaign in schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all regional and district directors of education, as well as heads of senior high schools (SHSs), to ensure that school campuses and students are not used for political activities without
authorisation .
Non-political state agency
“Management of GES condemns such acts and wishes to bring to the attention of the general public, especially all such political parties, that the Ghana Education Service is a non-political state agency with the key responsibility of implementing the pre-tertiary educational policy of the country and wishes to remain as such,” the statement said.
It further went on to assure parents and the general public that steps had been taken to ensure that students and school premises were immune from such unwarranted activities without
Akamba video
A viral video capturing
But, in a rebuttal,
As a result, the Headmaster of the Tempane SHS,
As of the time of filing this report, the GES Regional Director could not be reached for further explanation on the issue, as he was said to have
The headmaster of the Tempane Senior High School, Mr Dominic Ndegu Amolale on his part in radio interview explained that he was not on campus
when Mr Joshua Akamba visited the school.
Explaining, the headmaster said he did not know about the presence of Akamba in the school, saying: “The day these people came I was not
He has subsequently decided to petition the GES over the decision to suspend him for allowing partisan politicking on his campus against the GES rules.
Regional GES Director to allow for investigations into the incident.
According to him, he took an action immediately he knew about the incident last Thursday around 11 pm by making a complaint to the police
for “unwarranted entry” into the school.