Ga Central endorses Bashiru as MCE

Assembly members in the Ga Central Municipal Assembly have endorsed the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive for the area.
The nominee, Mr Mohammed Bashiru, polled 14 of the 20 votes cast to be confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).
Three other assembly members voted against his nomination, while three ballots were rejected.
The exercise was supervised by officials from the municipal Electoral Commission (EC).
That was Mr Bashiru’s second attempt after assembly members rejected him in his first election early this month.
In his acceptance speech, Mr Bashiru expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the assembly members, party executive members and all those who played key roles in his confirmation.
He rallied the support of assembly members to work for constituents.
“We will work and collaborate with assembly members and residents for the overall development of the municipality.