Featured

Fourth industrial revolution key to Africa’s survival and prosperity – Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 16 - 2025 , 08:29 3 minutes read

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged African nations to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, stressing that it presents a crucial opportunity for economic transformation and the prosperity of Africans.

Delivering a keynote address at Harvard University on Saturday on the theme "Africa Beyond Borders: A Myth or a Mandate for Africa’s Progress," Dr. Bawumia warned that having missed out on the first three industrial revolutions, Africa risks falling further behind if it does not harness the immense potential of technological advancements.

"Africa missed the first industrial revolution, which saw the transition from manual small-scale production to mechanized production in agriculture and goods like textiles, mostly powered by steam and coal energy. Then we missed the second industrial revolution, where the widespread use of electricity powered mass production and assembly lines. The third industrial revolution, which was set off by the introduction of computers, also did not see Africa jump on and develop like others," he noted.

"We are now in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where technologies have come together in a global network to create the internet, which is the greatest machine ever created by mankind. This has led to the development of smart tools and the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which have opened up amazing possibilities with no end in sight," Dr. Bawumia explained.

Advertisement

Call for bold action

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that Africa must learn from past experiences and act decisively to embrace technological advancements.

"For us as a continent, the key lesson from our past experiences and those of others, developed and developing, is the awareness of the importance to recognize when something qualitatively new is going on, and for the will to face what’s new – to act boldly, decisively, yet cooperatively," he stated.

He called on policymakers in Africa to adopt a mindset of possibilities, embrace technology, and avoid intimidation by the challenges it presents.

"Policymakers in Africa must act with a mindset of possibilities. We should embrace technology and not be intimidated by it. We must believe that we can leapfrog advanced nations in many areas if we put our minds to it," he urged.

The digital economy and Africa’s future

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the transformative power of the digital economy in unlocking Africa’s potential and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

"The digital economy holds the key to unlocking Africa's vast potential and creating jobs for the youth," he stressed.

He also referenced Ghana’s digital journey as a foundation for economic transformation, noting that Africa can harness similar innovations to drive sustainable development.

"By working together—governments, businesses, educators, and innovators—we can build a future where every African has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to a brighter tomorrow," Dr. Bawumia concluded.