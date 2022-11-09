Forge strong collaboration - Kodua urges govt appointees, party functionaries

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has stressed the need for a greater collaboration between government appointees and party functionaries to ensure the success of the Akufo-Addo government.
He said such collaboration was critical, hence the decision by the national executive body to roll out the party-government engagements initiative.
Mr Kodua stated this when the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, paid a working visit to the headquarters of the NPP last week Thursday.
Present at the party’s headquarters during the meeting with the Interior Minister were a Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed; Deputy National Women Organiser, Miriam Awurama Duah; Director Finance and Administration, William Yamoah, and the Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah.
Mr Kodua assured Mr Dery that like all other government ministries, departments and agencies, he could also count on the party to succeed in order to put the Nana Addo-led government in a better light.
Commendation
He commended the Interior Minister for his hard work and proactive administrative measures, which he indicated, had helped to improve security in the country.
He also urged the minister and all other government officials to continuously engage with the party’s leadership and all relevant stakeholders to build a united front to help the party retain power in the 2024 general election and for the betterment of the lives of the citizenry.
Mr Dery, who is also the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Nandom in the Upper West Region, reiterated Ghana’s enviable achievement as the most peaceful country in the West African sub-region and second in Africa.
He traced the aforementioned achievements to the numerous initiatives and reforms that had been introduced into the country’s security agencies by the ministry following his appointment in 2017.
He pledged to continue to work hard to sustain the relative peace within the country and to maintain its enviable achievement in the sub-region.