Fifi Kwetey launches ‘Arise for Ghana Series’

Daily Graphic Politics Sep - 06 - 2023 , 06:16

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has introduced the "Arise for Ghana Series", a thought-provoking online episodic short broadcast aimed at addressing critical issues relating to leadership, governance, values, attitudes and actions that shape national development.

In the inaugural episode, Mr Kwetey made a call on all Ghanaians, starting with “NDCitizens”, to arise for Ghana and embrace the weighty responsibility of nation-building.

He explained that “Arise for Ghana is a series meant to speak to all patriots of the land; which words incidentally constitute the very first line of the NDC anthem."

The series

The series urges all patriots of the land, starting from the members of the NDC and by extension all Ghanaians, including NPP sympathisers, to arise for the nation and love the country much more.

Mr Kwetey explained in a Facebook post that the call is for millions of NDC supporters and all Ghanaians to appreciate the magnitude of the difficulties facing the nation today, hence the need for all patriots to rise to the challenge of putting the nation above all other considerations.

The General Secretary emphasised that the NDC is dedicated to nurturing individuals who hold their country dear and prioritise it in all their endeavours.

He noted that the series aims to affect the psyche of Ghanaians, given the critical juncture we find ourselves in today.

"Arise for Ghana" will be a weekly series broadcast on both Fifi Kwetey and the NDC's social media platforms.