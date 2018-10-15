Every district will have a factory by 2020 – National Coordinator

The National Coordinator of the One-District-One-Factory policy initiative, Gifty Ohene Konadu has assured Ghanaians that every district will have its own factory by the end of 2020.
She noted taht some districts will even have more factories depending on the raw material potentials they have.
Corroborating her claim, she indicated for instance that the Nsawam Adoagyiri District has been identified to get three different factories for which funding has been made available.
The former Deputy Minister of Trade & Industry has therefore urged Ghanaians to keep their hopes alive and ignore the unfounded propaganda being put out as a result of the vicious craze for political power.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she noted, is fulfilling his promise made to the people of Ghana during the 2016 electioneering campaign regarding the implementation of the policy initiative, stressing that the level of development so far is satisfactory.
“The promise that Nana Akufo-Addo made is a promise that he is fulfilling and he will continue until all the districts have at least a factory each. I am hopeful that by year 2020, most of the districts if not all, will have a factory”, she noted.
Gifty Ohene Konadu made this observation while interacting with Accra-based Oman FM to give account of the status of implementation of the One-District-One-Factory Policy initiative.
No Discrimination
Commenting further, the National Coordinator of the 1D1F project said the President is so passionate about the program that his interest is to ensure that its implementation opens up all districts in the country for employment opportunities.
To that effect, she said under no circumstance has her outfit discriminated against any investor with a good project proposal on grounds of race, political affiliation, colour, or gender among others.
“One-District-One-Factory is a vision of the President that has come to assist Ghana. Everything is working to perfection. When you submit a proposal, we don’t look at one’s political affiliation or background, race, colour among others. This is Ghana and everything that the President is doing is about the interest of Ghana,” she posited.
Implementation steadily progressing
She said the implementation of the program which is private-led is steadily progressing and is very optimistic that more of the factories will soon be commissioned.
“When you start with anything, you slow down a bit because you have to take your time to study properly and once you are good to go, you then move at a faster pace. I can tell you on authority that most of the investors have received funding and are executing the project to the satisfaction of the funding institutions. A lot of the banks have also expressed their readiness to support in this regard. So, for now, everything is in order and we are moving at a faster pace,” she stressed.
Help make 1D1F a success
Commenting further, Gifty Ohene Konadu cautioned politicians who are always criticizing the implementation of the 1D1F policy to desist from doing so and instead, offer suggestions that will help make the policy a success to inure to the benefit of all.
She said those who criticize the implementation policy wrongly are mere enemies of development and the earlier they changed their ways the better, stressing that the government will not lose focus on the initiative majority of the people have embraced.
Gifty Ohene Konadu said under the policy, the government is to provide the enabling environment which includes the provision of potable water, access roads, electricity and land for the investors to build the factory, believing that these facilities will not only ensure that jobs are created but profitable and sustainable factories are established.
She said her doors were always opened to receive suggestions that will make the implementation of the policy better.