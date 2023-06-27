Enforce bye-laws that prohibit littering — Hassan Ayariga

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Jun - 27 - 2023 , 07:52

The Founder and Leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has entreated Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to strictly enforce bye-laws that prohibit the littering of their localities.

In addition, he charged the citizenry to endeavour to clear choked gutters in their communities to avoid flooding.

Interacting with the media in Accra, he intimated that flooding had become perennial in almost every suburb of the country during the rainy season.

Drizzle

He wondered why anytime it drizzled, there was flooding, and expressed worry about how people lost their lives when “God blesses us with rains”.

He, therefore, called on individuals, landlords, the clergy, chiefs, assembly members and politicians to organise communal labour every two weeks to clear gutters that were choked.

Mr Ayariga further stated that “we cannot blame politicians when it comes to saving human life”.

Condolences

In a related development, the APC founder expressed his condolence to the bereaved family of the police officer who was killed last Thursday.

He said there were worst things happening in the University of Ghana, Legon, with robbers and hooligans attacking, butchering and robbing “our children of their valuables in broad daylight and at night”.

The university, he said, was no longer safe for students to attend evening lectures and go about their daily activities anymore.

“I am calling on government and the school authorities to put measures in place to ensure that the safety of students is guaranteed and stop the situation.

The number of students being assaulted and harassed is becoming increasingly dangerous,” he said.

“Let’s work together to make sure our future leaders are protected from these threats and attacks,” he stated.