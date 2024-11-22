Previous article: BoG’s new headquarters criticised as 'too expensive' and 'unlikely to generate revenue'

Election 2024: Mahama promises Agricultural University for Afram Plains

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 22 - 2024 , 06:57

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to establish an Agricultural University in Afram Plains if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to party supporters in the Afram Plains constituency, Mr Mahama revealed that his previous administration had secured a loan from Korea to fund the project, but the initiative was derailed by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, which redirected the funds.

“While we were in government, we went to Korea for a loan to construct an agricultural university here in Afram Plains. Unfortunately, we lost power, and the NPP coming in used the money for something else,” Mr Mahama told the gathering.

Despite the setback, the NDC leader assured constituents that the project remains a priority under an NDC government.

He outlined plans for the university to have its headquarters at the Eastern University in Somanya, with two campuses located in Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South.

“Please don’t lose hope. When we come, we will construct the university. The University’s headquarters will be at Somanya, the Eastern University we established. It will also have two campuses, one in Afram Plains North and the other in Afram Plains South,” he said.

Beyond the university project, Mr Mahama highlighted other initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and healthcare in the constituency.

“We have a lot of initiatives in stock for Afram Plains. We will construct polyclinics and fix your roads for you,” he promised.

The Afram Plains, known for its agricultural potential, has often been cited as an area with untapped opportunities. Mr Mahama’s commitment is expected to resonate strongly with constituents as the 2024 election campaign intensifies.