Elect committed, hardworking branch executives - NDC Regional Vice- Chairman to members

The Central Regional Vice- Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Adu-Mensah, has urged supporters of the party to elect committed, dedicated and hardworking branch executives to help propel the party to win power in 2024.
He said the election of competent and reliable executives from all the branches, constituencies, regional and national levels would determine the calibre of leaders who could assist to change the fortunes of the party in the 2024 polls.
Awards
Mr Adu-Mensah gave the charge when he addressed supporters during an awards ceremony organised by the constituency executives of the Agona West branch of the NDC at Agona Swedru.
A total of 1,719 party members received various awards for their meritorious services to the party within the 30 years of its establishment.
They include cadres, founding members and dedicated faithful who fought for the party to stay in power for 28 years.
Fallen heroes were also honoured posthumously.
Governance
Mr Adu-Mensah said Ghanaians were yearning for the NDC to come back to power due to bad governance by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He said the battle ahead of the NDC in the 2024 election required hardwork, commitment and dedication by all members to defeat the ruling NPP.
He said the party, therefore, needed sacrificial and selfless supporters who would never relent in their efforts to wrest power from NPP in 2024.
A former District Chief Executive for Asunafo, Alhaji Mohammed Kweku Doku, said the party needed to work aggressively rather than rely on the state institutions for its victory.
He said it would not be prudent for supporters, who were not ready to work, to contest branch elections.
Alhaji Doku said some leaders of the party had sacrificed their lives to preserve the party, adding that it was time for the youth of the NDC to also work hard to assist the party to emerge victorious in 2024.
He praised the Agona West Constituency executives and elders of the party for their high sense of responsibility to honour cadres and founding members, saying that it would serve as motivation and rekindle them to use their rich experiences to support the party to build a powerful base at the grassroots.
The Agona West Constituency Chairman, Maxwell Kofi Quist, said the awards ceremony was organised to serve as inspiration to the cadres and founding members.
He urged supporters who were eager and poised to wrest power from NPP in the 2024 elections to take advantage of the branch elections slated for August 4 and 5, 2022 to contest.
Mr Quist appealed to the supporters, especially cadres and founding members, to continue to rally behind the NDC since the 2024 election needed all hands-on deck to help recapture political power.