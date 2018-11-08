‘Educate public on how political vigilantism threatens peace’

The Central Regional Peace Council Board has been inaugurated with a call on members to educate the public on how political vigilantism and mob justice constitute a threat to peace and security.
The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei-Baffoe, who made the call at the Inauguration of the Central Regional Peace Council Board on Tuesday, November 06, 2018 in Cape Coast, said the council must improve on its enviable record of maintaining peace by quickly mobilising to deal with existing and emerging threats.
He said this must be done to prevent existing and emerging threats from degenerating into communal violence and creating chaos in the communities.
“The increasing use of political vigilantes and mob justice to seek redress instead of resorting to the established legal system is alarming”, he added.
Investment
Mr Adjei-Baffoe urged members of the council to support the efforts of the Central Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to maintain peace in the region so as to attract the much-needed investment and employment for the youth.
He assured the council of the maximum support of the REGSEC to the Peace Council in the discharge of their mandate to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.
Commendation
Mr Adjei-Baffoe commended the Regional Peace Council for their dedication over the years, adding that they played a major role in ensuring the conduct of peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2016.
He further urged them to continue to work to assiduously to bring the needed peace and ensure the rapid development of the region, saying “the people of Ghana have placed a huge responsibility on your shoulders for which you cannot afford to fail”.
Commenting on the role of the Regional Council in maintaining peace, Mr Adjei-Baffoe said the council had provided an office space for the Peace Council Secretariat and had made its conference room available for the council’s meeting to ensure the effectiveness of the council.
