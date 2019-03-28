EC to compile new voters’ register for 2020 elections

The Electoral Commission has announced it will compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana.
Ahead of that, a limited registration of new voters prior to District Level Elections and a Referendum in May, 2019, will take place in all district offices of the Commission across the country.
The referendum will seek to amend Article 55 (3) of the Constitution to enable metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to be elected on partisan basis.
The decisions were contained in a statement the Commission issued following an inter-party advisory committee meeting held Wednesday, March 27, and said a time table and road map for the District Level Election, the Referendum and other activities for the year will be published in the 1st week of April 2019.
It said, among other agreements with stakeholders at the meeting, the District Level Elections and the Referendum will be conducted on the same day during the last quarter of 2019.
The Commission also said a comprehensive report on the findings of its ongoing inspection of offices of political parties will be made available to stakeholders by the end of May, 2019.
And following its inspection of the submitted audited accounts of political parties, a report of which was published in the Daily Graphic of Thursday, 21st March, 2019, the Commission said it is preparing a draft Constitutional Instrument to regulate and streamline the format of Financial Returns and Audited Accounts of the Political Parties as they do not meet international audit standards.