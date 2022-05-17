EC nominates Dr. Serebour Quaicoe to advice GJA Elections Committee

The Electoral Commission (EC) has nominated Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services Department, to serve as Technical Advisor to the Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).
The nomination is in response to a request by the GJA, pursuant to a recommendation by the Election Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC) of the Association following the determination of petitions brought before it by some aggrieved aspirants in the GJA national elections.
A statement issued by the GJA quoted EDAC as saying in its 'General Recommendations' sub clause (a) of its report on the '2021 Pre-election Disputes' that the Association must provide the Elections Committee with a Technical Advisor from the National Electoral Commission, or an elections expert to support the Elections Committee in its functions immediately.
Per EDAC's recommendation, Dr Serebour Quaicoe will provide technical and any other advice to the GJA Elections Committee to ensure the successful conduct of the GJA national and regional elections scheduled for June 24, 2022, the statement said.